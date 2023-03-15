Dublin will celebrate literacy this month with two projects: One City, One Book and Books in the Park.
Dublin will celebrate literacy this month with two projects: One City, One Book and Books in the Park.
Students in Dublin elementary schools will be reading “Manjhi Moves a Mountain,” written by Nancy Churin and illustrated by Danny Popovici.
The book tells the true story of a man in India who spent 20 years, using only a hammer and chisel, carving a path across a mountain that divided his poor village from a larger, more prosperous village on the other side that offered schools, marketplaces, and a hospital.
Published in 2017, “Manjhi Moves a Mountain” received the South Asia Book Award in 2018 and the Northern Dawn Lights Award for Berst Nonfiction Picture Book in 2020.
During the Books in the Park program, a picture book will be left on a bench in each of the city’s 25 parks for families to find and read aloud together.
The books should then be left on the bench to be found by other families to discover.
The programs are sponsored by the city and the Dublin Unified School District and are funded by Dublin businesses and organizations.
