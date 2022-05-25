DUBLIN — The city council unanimously voted to submit Dublin’s draft Housing Element update to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), keeping the city on track for the next eight-year housing cycle beginning January 2023.
Although both the council and the planning commission reviewed the draft previously, recent events, such as the repeal of the East Ranch housing project and the formal application for the SCS housing project, triggered adjustments to the city’s housing inventory that the council reviewed, before voting at its May 17 meeting.
Councilmembers commended staff for the draft’s clarity and balance of state laws, public input and inventory changes.
“Beautiful job on the housing element,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), a state law developed in 1969, requires “local governments to adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community,” according to the HCD website. The housing element of a city’s general plan specifies how a city will meet those needs for the next eight years.
As part of the updated process last December, the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) finalized Dublin’s RHNA numbers at 3,719 new housing units in the next cycle, including 1,085 very low-income and 625 low-income units. ABAG allocated those numbers despite pushback from Dublin — in the form of letters to ABAG and an appeal — arguing the magnitude of the requirements.
Dublin’s draft previously expected the East Ranch housing project to provide 68 of these affordable housing units. Opponents of the project, however, launched a referendum in January that caused the city council to repeal its stage-two development plan in March and remove these sites from the city’s inventory.
Similarly, the draft estimated that the SCS project would provide 150 affordable housing units, but revised that number down to 100 following the project’s formal application, resulting in an additional loss of 50 lower-income units.
An ABAG technical memorandum clarifying how accessory dwelling units may be used to satisfy RHNA numbers also reduced the inventory by eight units.
The city reassigned the missing units to planned developments at the transit center’s county surplus property and the Hacienda Crossings shopping center.
In addition, the draft includes new programs that will monitor affordable housing units at-risk of converting to market rate units, keep track of accessory dwelling unit applications, and provide incentives for residential development.
During the public comment, Daniel Gregg, of the Nor Cal Local Carpenters Union No. 713, called for increased efforts to build out the local construction workforce.
“There is not a shortage of labor, but a shortage of opportunity, a shortage of willingness to do the right thing when it comes to construction workers, particularly when we are talking about the construction of housing,” he said.
Staff said legislation in support of local workers could be considered while the HCD reviews the draft.
The HCD will next review the draft for 90 days, followed by a chance for the city to revise it in response to HCD comments. The city council and planning commission plan to adopt the new housing element sometime between November and January 2023.