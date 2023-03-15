DUB-STEM KIDS.jfif

Members of the Dublin High Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program visit with elementary school students who are participating in a new STEM education course designed for those with special needs. The program was created by Dublin High School Anit Annadi. (Photo courtesy of Anit Annadi) 

Anit Annadi believes that special needs students are often overlooked when it comes to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, so the 16-year-old Dubin High School junior decided to create a program herself.

“I enjoy taking STEM classes and the opportunities I get in STEM fields in terms of clubs, and I didn’t see the same thing for the special education kids,” said Anit. “I wanted to help provide STEM opportunities for special education kids … what we teach is not necessarily complicated. We simplify the topics and bring them to a level where the kids can be engaged and have fun while learning.”