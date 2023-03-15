Anit Annadi believes that special needs students are often overlooked when it comes to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, so the 16-year-old Dubin High School junior decided to create a program herself.
“I enjoy taking STEM classes and the opportunities I get in STEM fields in terms of clubs, and I didn’t see the same thing for the special education kids,” said Anit. “I wanted to help provide STEM opportunities for special education kids … what we teach is not necessarily complicated. We simplify the topics and bring them to a level where the kids can be engaged and have fun while learning.”
To develop the program in Dublin Unified School District (DUSD), Anit leveraged his resources as a member of Science for the Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring a new generation of scientists. He first reached out to Ginger Selvaggio, DUSD assistant director of special education. Selvaggio helped connect Anit with special education instructors across the district to help create a schedule and recruit volunteers. As a result, Anit, has built 13 after-school STEM classes which are taught to special education students in DUSD every two weeks.
Selvaggio said she is impressed with the teens’ professionalism in communication and organization, and appreciates the interest and commitment to connecting all students to science through positive interactions and thoughtful lesson planning. Her enthusiasm is echoed by the teachers working with Anit and his team.
“Science for the Bay is an amazing hands-on experience for my students,” said Murray Elementary special education teacher Jasmine MacDonald. “The program provides the opportunity to learn about a variety of science topics in a fun and interactive way. The volunteers teaching the lesson were able to adapt and modify the instruction to accommodate the level of student needs using a variety of different strategies. My students were very engaged and interested in the lesson.”
More than 20 volunteers currently teach over 100 students biweekly at six Dublin schools from elementary through high school. Anit said he is always looking to increase his impact and provide more students with the opportunity to explore STEM fields.
“We believe that all students should have access to quality education regardless of their background,” he said. “We aim to create a fun and interactive learning environment that will help students retain the information they learn and apply it in the future.”
The classes last 45-60 minutes and consist of a science experiment, followed by a lesson on the concepts behind the experiment. Classes often include a round of Kahoot, a game-based learning platform used to create trivia quizzes in classrooms.
Susan Lindahl is a special education teacher at John Greene Elementary in Dublin. She said her students were excited to have local teens visit their classroom for science experiments.
“The Science for the Bay team used a variety of engaging and fun activities at the students’ level, and they learned science by doing science,” said Lindahl. “The best part was watching the caring connection between my students and the teenagers. As special education teachers, we often say, ‘Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’