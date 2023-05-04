The ninth annual Dublin High School Film Festival will be held Thursday, May 11, at the school’s Center for Performing Arts & Education, 8151 Village Parkway.
The festival, which begins at 7 p.m., will premiere 13 student videos from more than 120 entries.
“The DHS Film Festival is a great way for students to showcase their art and use their creativity to showcase what they want the viewer to feel. Listening to the crowd throughout the night and all the energy they bring is always amazing,” said Michael D’Ambrosio, DHS video production teacher.
Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, May 5, at gaelsvb.com.
The school cautions that the student-produced videos may address adult situations and contain strong language, street violence, or illicit drug use, and may not be appropriate for young viewers.