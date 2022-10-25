LOGO - Dublin Unified School District DUSD

Two dozen seniors at Dublin High School have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT).

Named National Merit semifinalists were Siddharth Ajay, Neil Antony, Kaii Bijlani, Satviki Chaturvedi, Siyu Chen, Henry Cheng, Ria Dadia, Pranavi Gollanapalli, Samyak Jain, Parniks Karthik, Anish Kataria, Suhani Khandelwal, Elizabeth Koh, Manu Korupolu, Mahika Krishnamoorthi, Rohan Krishnamoorthi, Sophia Leng, Anisha Rao, Yashvi Srivastava, Pranav Thurgam, Sudiksha Vaidyanathan, Samuel Wu, Frank Xiao, and Andrew Zhou.