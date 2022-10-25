Two dozen seniors at Dublin High School have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT).
Named National Merit semifinalists were Siddharth Ajay, Neil Antony, Kaii Bijlani, Satviki Chaturvedi, Siyu Chen, Henry Cheng, Ria Dadia, Pranavi Gollanapalli, Samyak Jain, Parniks Karthik, Anish Kataria, Suhani Khandelwal, Elizabeth Koh, Manu Korupolu, Mahika Krishnamoorthi, Rohan Krishnamoorthi, Sophia Leng, Anisha Rao, Yashvi Srivastava, Pranav Thurgam, Sudiksha Vaidyanathan, Samuel Wu, Frank Xiao, and Andrew Zhou.
Students generally take the PSAT as juniors and are notified of their National Merit status as seniors. About 1% of the approximately 1.5 million students nationwide who take the PSAT annually, or about 16,000 students, are recognized as semifinalists by the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).
To become National Merit finalists for 2023, those students must now submit their high school transcripts, personal essays, recommendations from their high school principals, and information about extracurricular activities to the NMSC. Finalists are eligible to receive $2,500 scholarships from the NMSC. Many colleges, private corporations, and other organizations also award scholarships based on a student’s status as a National Merit finalist.
Another 67 Dublin High School students received letters of commendation from the NMSC for scoring in the 96th percentile on their PSAT tests.
“The academic excellence of our students never ceases to amaze me,” said Chris D. Funk, superintendent of the Dublin Unified School District.