Students in the advanced placement French class at Dublin High School put their skills to the test recently during an interview with Dr. Laurent Divol, a physicist with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
The interview with Divol, an expert in laser-plasma physics, focused on his scientific research and was conducted entirely in French.
Born and educated in France, Divol received a doctorate in theoretical physics from Ecole Polytechnique in 1999. He joined LLNL in 2001 and now works in LLNL’s National Ignition Facility’s High Energy Density research program. He was one of four scientists at LLNL selected as a fellow of the American Physical Society in 2020.
In a new release, Dublin High School said the interview forced the students to practice their formal speaking skills using a high-level vocabulary and sentence structure. It also showed them how learning another language, such as French, can enhance a STEM career (science, technology, engineering and math) by allowing them to communicate with professionals on a global scale.