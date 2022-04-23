The Dublin Gaels swim team took first, second and third in the 200 meter medley relay at the Dublin vs Livermore swim meet on April 15.
The team of Benjamin Ohrr, Joey Huang, Max Cory and Mason Valentine took first place with a time of 1:49.92. The Gaels squad took second place with Logan Borrelli, Ankit Sammeta, Jacob Lim and Jino Nicholas with a time of 1:51.62.
The Livermore team of Claire Mackinnon, Minhnha Kawamura, Cheryl Schwabenland and Britany Pettit took fourth place for Livermore with a time of 2:00.12, the fastest of all girls’ relay teams.
The Gaels will swim next at Dougherty Valley on April 21. The Cowboys will swim at Granada on April 22.