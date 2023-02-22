The Dublin High School baseball team defeated the Arroyo Dons 10-0 at home in their season opener on Feb. 17. The Gaels started the season strong and improved to 1-0.
Senior Jaden D’Souza recorded two hits and batted in three runs. Senior Cole Gaynor recorded three RBIs on the day.
Gaynor also pitched five innings and recorded seven strikeouts.
The Gaels started the game off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning.
Dublin’s offense exploded in the fourth inning as they scored five runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
The Gaels would add on to their lead in the coming innings while shutting out the Dons on defense.
Dublin’s offense combined for a batting average of .393.
The Gaels start the year off 1-0 and get their first win at home. They will face Mountain House High School at home on Feb. 25.