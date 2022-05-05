DUBLIN — The Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) recently held a rally to raise awareness of the labor negotiations between the employees and the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD).
Rally participants gathered on April 26 at Dublin High Schol before marching southwest to the DUSD office with picket signs. DTA President Robbie Kreitz said various unions were present, as well as a cross section of DUSD certificated and classified employees, students and families.
“We had a multitude of voices,” Kreitz said. “We had the rally because we are in the middle of labor negotiations. It’s spring. There is a teacher shortage, and we want to raise awareness for the recruitment and retention of Dublin educators.”
Currently, DTA is asking the district to increase the ‘years of service’ credit for new employees from five to 10 years, which improves retirement allowance; a one-time off schedule payment for existing employees, similar to a bonus; a proposal for 90% funding of health care for new and existing employees; and a 4% ongoing salary increase for the current school year.
DUSD Public Information Officer Chip Dehnert reported that the district’s most recent counteroffer includes a ‘years of service’ credit increase from the current five years to 10 years for new employees for the 2022-23 school year.
“Thereafter, an additional year will be added annually through the 2032-2033 school year, maxing out at 20 years of recognized service,” Dehnert wrote in an email to The Independent. “Additionally, for the 2022-2023 school year, the district has proposed a 3.25% salary increase.”
Dehnert continued to note that the district currently funds 75% of the Kaiser single premiums, or employees can receive 20.5% of what the premium would be in their checks, which was bargained last year.
The next step is to wait for the impending bargaining session on May 16.
“We have approached every session of bargaining with the intent of reaching an agreement – that is a goal,” Kreitz said. “We are committed to staying here and making Dublin our forever home, and we need to recruit new teachers to join Dublin. We need to enhance our recruitment and not lose what we have, so we will go back to the table.”
Kreitz shared that she is hopeful the state’s revised budget – being released this month – will pour more funding into education, allowing DUSD to meet teacher’s demands.
DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said the district understands total compensation is important to current and prospective employees.
“Dublin Unified School District is incredibly proud of what we can offer our employees in total compensation and benefits, as it demonstrates our commitment to the recruitment and retention of the best educators for our students,” he said. “Our current offer enhances our total compensation and benefits and keeps us near the top in our surrounding districts."
