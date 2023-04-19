DUBLIN —A team of Dublin High School students are fighting hunger one small plant at a time.
Calling themselves the Gardeners of the Galaxy (GG), the crew of four sophomores grow microgreens in one member’s garage, then harvest and donate their produce to the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and local shelters.
“We believe that our initiative is unique, and we are proud to be making a difference in our community,” said Vice President Hari Ganesh, 16. “It feels good to help people. I wanted to help fight food insecurity, but I couldn’t find a way to help on my own. Now I have a way.”
Initially founded in 2019 by 16-year-old Arjun Karur-Parekh in his garage, Gardeners of the Galaxy has helped feed 3,500 people in its lifetime. More than 120 trays of microgreens have been donated in 2023 alone to DUSD and Fertile Groundworks (FG), a Livermore-based nonprofit acting as GG’s distributor. Dedicated to teaching communities to grow healthy, nutritious food, Fertile Groundworks delivers the microgreens to the Livermore Homeless Shelter, Tri-Valley Haven and other nonprofits.
“These guys are great,” said FG Executive Director Brenda Kusler. “They drop off and we take the greens to the food pantries we are going to that day … they really have hustled and are a really good example of what young people can to do make the world a better place.”
Arjun said he hopes to have helped feed 5,000 people by the end of his senior year. To that end, he works closely with his teammates and recipients to deliver a clean, professional product.
“In 2019, I got my garage certified with a home growers license from Alameda County,” Karur-Parekh said. “This enabled me to grow produce at home and donate it. So, we grow them in my garage and cut them and bag them to distribute. We use clean knives and put the greens in paper bags, so they are facing the same direction and write our name and how many pounds are in the bag on the label and date them. Then we donate them.”
For two years, Arjun worked alone, growing, harvesting and donating the microgreens. Last year, he brought on three more members – Hari, Treasurer Nico Singh and Secretary Preston Chiu – to help with the workload. The foursome tracks donations, networks and searches for outside funding sources to cover the cost of seeds and supplies. Their work has been aided by the City of Dublin through mini grants totaling $2,600. Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez applauded the group’s efforts.
“I was very happy to see that the City of Dublin’s Youth Advisory Committee awarded Gardeners of the Galaxy with a substantial grant to continue their fine work in cultivating microgreens, which have provided healthy food options to the students at the Dublin Unified School District, Tri-Valley food pantries, and others in need,” Hernandez said. “It is so inspiring to see these young people in our community take the mantle to address hunger and nutrition.”
Microgreens are young plants, with a higher nutritional value per serving than average salad greens. GG uses pea shoots, which are ready for harvest in as little as nine days after planting.
“They don’t slow in the winter, because the garage stays a solid 60 degrees,” Arjun said. “We soak the seeds for 24 hours to have them bigger in size. We plant them; wait nine to 12 days; then you have pea shoots 5-6 inches long and we harvest. It has a similar taste to a pea, like a crunchy, leafy pea.”
The shoots are used in salads by Dublin High School. Director of Nutrition Services Frank Castro said the addition of the microgreens to the school’s salads has been “awesome.”
“This group has come a long way to creating a commercial product,” Castro said. “We have worked with them and it’s very good, like getting a product from Safeway.”
As they look to the future, members of the Gardeners of the Galaxy are already laying plans for their eventual retirement. The pressures of junior and senior year are looming. The gardeners hope to have replacements in line before they graduate to keep the microgreens spreading through the Tri-Valley.
“We want to help and reach out to more people,” said Nico, 16. “We want to work on getting more grants, so we have the funding to find more resources. I think we might want to expand outside of having just one grower and expand our network of distributors.”
For more information, or to donate, email presh76@gmail.com.