Dublin is expected to begin a slurry seal project on portions of 37 city streets later this month.
The project is currently out for bid, with work expected to begin mid to late August, according to the city.
The project will include sealing existing cracks, repairing pavement, slurry seal asphalt surfacing, and new traffic striping and pavement markings.
Streets being treated will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic for four to six hours to allow the slurry seal material to be installed and dry, according to a city announcement.
Contractors will post signs indicating when streets will be treated at least 72 hours in advance, although the city noted that work could be delayed by weather, equipment failures, or other issues.
The city urged residents to observe parking restrictions and not drive or walk on freshly installed slurry.
For a map of the affected streets, go to dublin.ca.gov/2223/Slurry-Seal-2023.
