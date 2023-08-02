LOGO - City of Dublin

Dublin will hold two Zoom-based meetings, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, to present the community with information about a planned expansion at the Quarry Lane School.

Quarry Lane, a private school offering classes from kindergarten through 12th grade, has submitted an application to construct a 13,000-square-foot performing arts center and parking for 126 vehicles on the southern portion of the school’s property at 6237 Tassajara Road.