Dublin will hold two Zoom-based meetings, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, to present the community with information about a planned expansion at the Quarry Lane School.
Quarry Lane, a private school offering classes from kindergarten through 12th grade, has submitted an application to construct a 13,000-square-foot performing arts center and parking for 126 vehicles on the southern portion of the school’s property at 6237 Tassajara Road.
The school is requesting an amendment to the city’s Planned Development Zoning ordinance, a conditional use permit, and a Site Development Review permit. The new facility would house the school’s existing performing arts program and no increase in enrollment is expected.
During the two online community meetings, city staff will provide a short presentation about the proposed project and development process.
The meeting on Tuesday will begin at 7 p.m. and the meeting on Wednesday will begin at 6 p.m. Both meetings will cover the same material.