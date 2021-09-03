Dublin will hold its annual Creek Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18.
This year’s event, which coincides with California Coastal Cleanup Day, will focus on the Alamo Canal Trail at Dublin Boulevard, South San Ramon Creek behind Dublin High School, and Alamo Creek Trail between Iron Horse Parkway and Amador Valley Boulevard.
Registration with the city is required. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and sunscreen. Tools will be provided.
For more information, go to dublin.ca.gov/993/Creek-Cleanup-Day or call 925-833-6630.