Plans for the city’s Wallis Ranch Community Park have taken another step forward following a series of public comments and community outreach efforts.
During a recent staff presentation, the Dublin Parks and Community Services Commission unanimously agreed to begin implementing designs and additional suggestions taken from one of two suggested options for the 8.75-acre recreation area.
The future park is located on three separate parcels between Tassajara Road and the Wallis Ranch Development.
The decision is the latest in a series of community outreach programs, which included input from the community, the development of two conceptual plans, and recommendations from the Parks and Community Services Commission.
“In early March 2021, staff established a project webpage on the city’s website and distributed both electronic and direct mail communications citywide to receive community input,” read the staff report. “The communications included links to a survey and an invitation to participate in an online community meeting.”
As a result of the public outreach, the city received nearly 1,100 responses to the survey, and 25 residents participated in the March 31 online meeting. During the second phase, the consultant team analyzed the feedback received from the online meeting and survey and developed two concept plans and associated design themes for the park.
A second public meeting was held June 5 at the future park site, and over 200 community members attended. At the meeting, the concept plans and design themes were presented. Participants provided verbal and written feedback regarding their preferences for the park.
The culmination of the outreach resulted in the development of Alternatives A and B. Alternative A was the preferred site chosen by the commission. It includes the following items to be incorporated into the “Windswept Grassland” themed park: a dog park; three lighted tennis courts, including one with a four-court pickleball overlay; four lighted pickleball courts; two basketball courts; a picnic area; and fitness space and interior pathways for exercise. The park will also include a picnic area, on-site parking, and two playgrounds for ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12 years.
In addition to the elements proposed above, a local youth group has advocated for the inclusion of a “Buddy Bench” in the park to create an opportunity for connection. If a child is interested in connecting with someone new, they can sit on the bench as a signal for someone else to be a buddy and sit with them. Staff will evaluate options for such a bench near the play area.
The commission had just two suggestions for the park going forward: the inclusion of a restroom on-site and lights for the basketball courts.
“What we are doing now is researching the cost of those projects, and once we have that information we will take it to the city council and lay out the costs for that design,” said LaShawn Butler, parks and community services director. “We are hoping to take it back to the council soon.”
The cost of the project is estimated at $6.7 million with current available construction dollars at $5.1 million. According to the staff report, as the project moves through the design development phase, staff will work with the consultant team to incorporate cost reduction strategies into the final construction package.
