The city has partnered with Curative, a startup health care company that provides COVID-19 test, to offer free nasal-swab tests at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Based in San Dimas, California, and founded in 2020, Curative developed an oral-swab test for COVID-19, instead of nasal-swab testing. Curative now operates in states across the country.
The city said both adults and children are eligible for the free COVID-19 testing.
Proof of insurance is not required, although adults must have some form of identification. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments are not necessary, and test results will be available within 48 hours.
Dublin said it would offer the testing until the city determines the service is no longer needed.