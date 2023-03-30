Chelsie Avila of Green Elementary School has been selected as the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Teacher of the Year. Avila was chosen among a field of School Site Teachers of the Year, for her dedication and contributions to her students and the school district. Avila will go on to compete at the county level for Teacher of the Year.
Avila has been a kindergarten teacher for five years, all served at Green Valley. According to her statement, Avila is motivated by the students and uses a balance of knowledge, compassion and creativity to bring out each student’s special abilities. She was also noted for her leadership abilities among her teacher assistants and colleagues.
The other 2020-2022 Site Teachers of the year are: Amador Elementary, Jennifer Moirao; Dougherty Elementary, John Price; Dublin Elementary, Gladymar Diaz; Frederiksen Elementary, Aimee Auer; Green Elementary, Chelsie Avila; Kolb Elementary, Candace Whites; Murray Elementary, Kaitlin Repine; Cottonwood Creek K-8, Rebecca Teames; Fallon Middle School, Dee Michetti; Wells Middle School, Kristin Waltner; Dublin High, Silvia Sosa; Valley High & York Alternative Learning Center: Melissa Fields.
“There are so many gifted educators in Dublin that it is difficult to select individuals to highlight,” said Chris D. Funk, DUSD superintendent. “All our educators contribute to the success of Dublin’s students, and we are grateful for all their efforts. While all are worthy of recognition, it’s a privilege to highlight those who were nominated by their peers. To stand out among your colleagues is perhaps the greatest honor. Congratulations to all our Teachers of the Year.”
DUSD serves over 12,900 students, from preschool through adult education.