Chelsie Avila of Green Elementary School has been selected as the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Teacher of the Year. Avila was chosen among a field of School Site Teachers of the Year, for her dedication and contributions to her students and the school district. Avila will go on to compete at the county level for Teacher of the Year.

Avila has been a kindergarten teacher for five years, all served at Green Valley. According to her statement, Avila is motivated by the students and uses a balance of knowledge, compassion and creativity to bring out each student’s special abilities. She was also noted for her leadership abilities among her teacher assistants and colleagues.