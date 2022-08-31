DUBLIN – School district trustees have prohibited themselves from using their cell phones during public meetings.
In a split 3-2 vote Aug. 23, with Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Trustees Megan Rouse, Kristin Pelham and William Kuo in favor of the ban, the DUSD board agreed to restrict texting with residents during board meetings, but will allow trustees to receive emergency messages from their families and coworkers.
“I think it’s very clear that we’ve seen recent behavior that did not violate the Brown Act, but nonetheless was not appropriate,” Rouse said, referring to accusations made in June that DUSD Board members Kuo and Gabi Blackman along with DUSD Board President Dan Cherrier, violated the rules for public meetings under the Brown Act. “A policy such as this would set that as a standard for this board to operate under and show why it does not simply say ‘follow the Brown Act,’ but in fact outlines components of good governance of open, honest and integrity practices.”
Cherrier said he voted against the policy because nothing inappropriate had occurred. Blackman said she also voted no because the policy needed refinement.
Blackman disputed language in the policy that said using electronic devices during a meeting can create an impression that the trustee is doing something wrong. She said she sometimes uses her cellphone as a calculator during meetings.
The new policy states that using an electronic device during a meeting “can create the impression that board members are not attentive to the subject matters being discussed or the speakers; can raise appearances of potential Brown Act compliance issues; and can result in members of the public being treated disparately regarding what communications are or are not shared with them during the meeting.”
Blackman said that language was opinionated and unnecessary.
“I don’t think our policy should be about possibilities or impressions or thoughts or opinions,” Blackman said, comparing the policy to something in foreign countries that monitor individual behavior.
Blackman agreed with Cherrier.
“I believe that we have a Brown Act. We have personal behavior. We have policies, which say means of communications in terms of outward messaging and support and other things,” Blackman said. “I feel that this does not warrant a vote tonight.”
The issue to prohibit texting during meetings followed resident and employee Mary Washington’s revelations on Facebook in June that Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman had frequent text and email communications with resident Bill Carey in the weeks leading up to a controversial redistricting area vote. That vote, also 3-2 with the same split, placed Rouse and Pelham in the same election district. Rouse did not apply for re-election in November. Although Pelham’s home is now in Area 2, she can continue in her Area 1 seat until her term expires in 2024, when she would have to run in Area 2.
Pelham accused the majority of working to oust her from the board. Several residents, citing the trustees’ text messages and emails that Washington had obtained with a California Public Records Act request, called for their resignations and demanded an independent investigation into the matter.
Although a DUSD attorney found Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman did not violate the Brown Act because they had individually communicated with Carey, Rouse contended they gave the impression of impropriety.
Cherrier and Kuo said they were communicating with constituents as part of their jobs and did nothing wrong.
Only Blackman was accused of texting during actual meetings, leading to contentions she might be directing public comment periods and taking direction on votes from outside. The board attorney said Blackman had not committed a violation.
Blackman has never publicly addressed her texting behavior.
As in two previous meetings, Cherrier said he saw no reason for the policy. He said previously he did not support putting any restrictions on how residents communicate with trustees before, during or after meetings.
“I don’t think this is something that needs to be addressed,” Cherrier said.
Kuo said he voted in favor of the cell phone policy as a guide on how to conduct a meeting and to eliminate the impression any trustee was acting inappropriately.
“These guidelines to me are pretty reasonable,” Kuo said.