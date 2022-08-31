Cell Phone Ban Restriction
flyclipart.com

DUBLIN – School district trustees have prohibited themselves from using their cell phones during public meetings.

In a split 3-2 vote Aug. 23, with Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Trustees Megan Rouse, Kristin Pelham and William Kuo in favor of the ban, the DUSD board agreed to restrict texting with residents during board meetings, but will allow trustees to receive emergency messages from their families and coworkers.