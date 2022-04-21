DUBLIN — The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees approved a new, facilities master plan (FMP) during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 12.
The FMP — which provides a blueprint to address the changing facility needs of the school district — was approved 3-2, with trustees Dan Cherrier and Gabi Blackman casting the dissenting votes. The two expressed concerns with the changes to the plan since its last version was presented in February.
Staff explained that the FMP allocates funds to the improvements but doesn’t nail down site plan details. The new FMP permits upgrades across school sites and the district office, including the completion of Emerald High School, a new middle school at Dublin Crossings, upgrades and improvements at Murray and Dougherty elementary schools, modernizations at Dublin Elementary School, and overall improvements in safety and technology.
Noting the plan’s approval to be a “great step in the right direction,” DUSD Public Information Officer Chip Dehnert said city’s growth over the recent decades presented a challenge in building the facilities necessary to provide students with the best educational experience possible. The previous plan was finalized in 2016 and needed to be updated.
“This plan is a reflection of Dublin as it currently exists and the expected growth we have. It is a much more accurate reflection of our needs and therefore, a better guide for future development than the previous plan,” he said.
However, Cherrier, who serves as board president, voiced his displeasure with the changes wrought in several of the district schools’ site plans — particularly Murray Elementary — compared with the plans presented at a previous meeting.
“In June (of 2021), we were presented four options for Murray: Options A, B, C, and D,” Cherrier said. “(Staff) came back with this in September of 2021, and we were going to do Option D. Then, in February of this year, they showed us the facilities master plan all laid out and there was a play field for the students. Then, Tuesday night, they came up with a new facilities master plan that was basically an option that did not show a play field for the students. It’s staff putting staff needs in front of student needs.”
Cherrier pointed out that by retaining a staff office building at the Murray site instead of leaving room for a field, staff had defied the board’s previous decision on the plan. Blackman echoed his sentiments.
During the meeting, staff explained that the changes were based on community feedback and budget constraints. Area 1 Trustee Kristin Pelham said the specific construction plans for each site are not part of the specifics for the FMP.
“The facilities master plan is a general overview, and it identifies five main projects that we have committed funding to, but those specifics — what those buildings will look like — haven’t been determined,” she said. “There was some back and forth over the Murray site plan, but the facilities master plan is so much more than that. This is just the roadmap, not every specific detail, and we are excited to go forward with it.”
Thomas Moore, assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and construction, explained that the FMP provides an implementation plan with budgets and goals for existing funding, as well as a guide for future projects. It is designed to ensure efficient and effective allocation of district resources, he said. Moore further stressed that it is a “living document.”
“That is, it is a guide to help us evaluate future needs,” Moore continued. “It also serves the purpose of providing an implementation plan for the existing bond funds we have. If future funds become available, or there’s a future bond, we will use the facilities master plan as a guide to identify which projects to prioritize and fund at a later date.”
For more information, visit dublin.k12.ca.us.