The Dublin Unified School District, which serves over 12,600 students, from preschool through adult education, in a diverse suburban environment, has unveiled a massive student art installation on the exterior wall of its boardroom. Last year, Advanced Placement (AP) art students at Dublin High School were given the opportunity to submit artwork to be considered for an annual art installation to be placed on the east exterior wall of the district’s boardroom. Artwork from Dublin High’s Clara Yee was selected to be the inaugural work displayed.
“From my office window, I see the east wall of our boardroom,” said Chris D. Funk, superintendent of the Dublin Unified School District. “It always struck me as a blank canvas. With so many talented and creative students in our district, there was no reason to leave the wall blank. Initially, we thought of having a mural painted, but the idea of being able to highlight a student’s artwork every year was too appealing, so we focused on a digital art project. With her artwork, Clara has added to the sense of community I hope people feel here in Dublin, especially when visiting the district office. This is the start of what I’m sure will be a great tradition for our students and community. ``