DUBLIN – Looking for explanations and solutions to the Dublin Unified School District’s (DUSD) $180 million shortfall, DUSD trustees recently received a detailed presentation from accounting firm Eide Bailly on the district’s financial situation.

Brandon Waldren made the presentation for the accounting firm and said the shortfall was due to increases in escalation costs, employee turnover, scope and priority changes, types of construction and decisions made about Emerald High School.