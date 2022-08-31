DUBLIN – Looking for explanations and solutions to the Dublin Unified School District’s (DUSD) $180 million shortfall, DUSD trustees recently received a detailed presentation from accounting firm Eide Bailly on the district’s financial situation.
Brandon Waldren made the presentation for the accounting firm and said the shortfall was due to increases in escalation costs, employee turnover, scope and priority changes, types of construction and decisions made about Emerald High School.
“The new high school decisions amounted to 54% of the shortfall,” Waldren said.
The district originally learned of the shortfall in January 2021 and hired Eide Bailly to evaluate the situation in May 2021. At the time, the board approved a one-year contract with the firm in an amount not to exceed $130,000 with a completion date of April 2022, but Board President Dan Cherrier said it wasn’t enough time.
“The contract was extended and increased at the May meeting,” Cherrier said. “We added another $40,000 because we wanted to ensure they did a good job, and they had gone through their entire budget. They had underestimated the job.”
Waldren said his team interviewed seven district personnel and five board members; attempted to contact 17 prior personnel, eight of whom responded and were interviewed; reviewed more than 200 hours of board meetings; reviewed 102 gigabytes worth of internal emails from 12 key individuals; and reviewed ledger information for bond measures C, E and H.
Cherrier admitted mistakes were made, but no evidence of fraud was found. The consequences of the shortfall are adjustments made to the district’s planned projects, several of which won’t be built. The two biggest are the parking garage and theater at Emerald High School, each costing around $25 million.
“We will not be able to build the new Boulevard School in its final configuration, and it will have portable buildings,” Cherrier said. “We will not be able to completely do Phase Two of Murray Elementary, and we will not be able to complete the modernization of Dublin Elementary. We will not be able to redo the science facilities at Wells Middle School and Fallon Middle School. And the air conditioning we had hoped to install at the Fallon gymnasium and the new Dublin High School sports complex will not be able to be installed, and maybe a few others.”
At the end of his presentation, Waldren recommended several internal control measures, so the district does not repeat its mistakes. His suggestions included not accepting estimates without supporting documentation – a mistake made multiple times with Emerald High’s estimate – and increased transparency.
“The initial $100 million estimate (for Emerald High School) was not calculated or determined by formal documentation,” Waldren said, adding the district should not set budgets and allocations without supporting documentation.
He also said setting percentages for contingencies and soft costs would help avoid process changes with staff turnover, and that education specifications should include preliminary estimates with a public baseline of the scope of those estimates.
Other recommendations included a fraud hotline operated by a third party to ensure information is brought to the board’s attention, and that construction commitments are completed in audited financial statements. He said this would help the district, board and public to monitor estimates.
Cherrier said he felt the budget fell apart at the Dec. 13, 2018 meeting, when the board voted – against his recommendation – to increase work on Fredrickson and Murray elementary schools from modernization projects to almost complete renovations.
“The cost overruns at Emerald, those were not cost overruns; those were fictitious reductions to the true costs to allow others to proceed,” Cherrier said. “They got the artificially low number of $100 million (for the new high school) in September or August of that same year … I voted against it because we knew it wasn’t even close to being the right number … a few months later we had the consent item to change the character of the Frederickson and Murray projects, and that’s where all the money went.”
DUSD’s budget shortfall for building or updating facilities also follows years of heightened development growth with low developer impact fees to help fund schools. In 2014, the council declined to impose full developer impact fees to benefit the school district. With the boom of new housing, by 2017, the city was running five years ahead of its housing needs mandated by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation. Later in 2020, district officials reported a 92% student population increase since 2010.