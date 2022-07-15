The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) recently announced it has reached a tentative labor agreement with its certificated staff for the 2022 to 2023 school year.
The agreement was reached on July 6, the day before outside mediation would have been brought in. In part, the agreement is designed to retain current teachers while attracting new ones, as the district faces a teacher shortage.
“The supply of teachers is limited, the demand for this valuable resource is high, competition from other school districts is significant, and our federal and state government officials have not prioritized teacher compensation in a way that would remove these obstacles,” DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said in a letter sent to district families. “While these challenges are significant, the Dublin Unified School District is committed to creating an environment that not only retains exceptional talent, but also attracts it.”
The tentative agreement includes an 8% ongoing salary increase to certificated staff, a one-time stipend in the amount of $2,500 for current and new employees, improved healthcare benefits with the district covering 80% of Kaiser monthly premiums for single and two-party plans, and enhanced recognition of experience.
Robbie Kreitz, former DTA president and member of the bargaining team said the agreement will meet its goal of retaining and attracting teachers.
“Recruit and retain has been the goal of everything we do,” Kreitz said. “This is moving us forward with the ultimate goal of securing health benefits which has been the goal of DTA for many years. We started last year with 75% of Kaiser or (the) equivalent paid, and this year moved up to 80% of Kaiser and Kaiser Plus One paid for by the district.”
Kreitz said the tentative agreement was beneficial for the whole community because Dublin teachers want to make Dublin their forever home.
“It is in the best interest of staff, students and schools that we have continuity for our schools,” she said. “By securing a contract that has continuity for us, we are securing the best for our students.”