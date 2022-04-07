DUBLIN — Ramany Kaplan has been named District Teacher of the Year for the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and Hepzibah John is DUSD’s Classified Employee of the Year.
Announced on March 31, DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said it’s impossible to “heap enough praise” on his incredibly talented and dedicated staff.
“The work they do every day not only helps to shape the lives of our students, but also the future of the world we live in,” Funk said. “Their ability to do so, at such a high level of excellence, during such a challenging time, is a testament to their character. While our entire staff deserves recognition, it’s an honor to highlight some of these incredible people who were nominated by their peers. To all our award winners, and to our entire staff, thank you for all you do, every day.”
Kaplan has 14 years’ teaching experience, with the last five at Dublin High. She was a critical part of a team responsible for creating a new English 1 Intensive course and dedicates many hours to her students.
“She has helped build an amazing curriculum that we update every year,” said the DUSD press release. “She's amazing to work with because she always has new ideas — from her research, outside courses, and overall brilliant brain. Ramany is a passionate educator who is constantly striving to develop an innovative and inclusive curriculum for her students.”
The district went on to say that John is an instructional assistant for preschoolers in special day classes at DUSD elementary schools. In its release, the district praised her as an exemplary employee.
“She is always positive with our students, encouraging them to be as independent as possible whether it is taking off a jacket, matching games, or art activities,” the release stated. “Hepzi has the unique ability to see a student's individual strengths and uses these strengths to foster perseverance for challenging tasks.”
DUSD has also received peer nominations for the Teacher of the Year award. The DUSD Teachers of the Year by school site for 2021-2022 are:
Amador Elementary: Monica Chinn, Kindergarten
Cottonwood Creek K8: Taiba Tahir, Fourth Grade
Dougherty Elementary: Lisa Kiernan, Kindergarten
Dublin Elementary: Adrianna Rocha, Fourth Grade
Dublin High: Ramany Kaplan, English
Fallon Middle: Shawna Healy, English Language Arts and History
Frederiksen Elementary: Bradley Dobrzenski, Third Grade
Green Elementary: Julie Nielson, First Grade
Kolb Elementary: Colleen Henry, Kindergarten
Murray Elementary: Michel Masuda-Nash, Fourth Grade
Wells Middle: Sara Quintero, English Language Arts and History
York Alternative Learning Center/VLA: Felicia Suminski, Kindergarten
Outstanding employees were peer nominated, then submitted in their respective categories to the Alameda County Office of Education Classified Employee of the Year competition. The Classified Employees of the Year from school sites are:
Clerical and Administrative Services: Kim Gaela, Wells Middle School
Custodial and Maintenance Services: Roxana Pineda, Dublin High School
Food and Nutrition Services: Maria Santana, Cottonwood Creek K8
Health and Student Services: Lauren Wasano, Murray Elementary
Paraprofessional Services: Hepzibah John, Dublin Elementary
Security Services: Linda Hunt, Dublin Elementary
Skilled Trades Services: Quin Richmond, Dublin Unified School District
Technical Services: Darrell Chapman, Fallon Middle School
DUSD serves 12,900 students from preschool through adult education in a suburban environment. The district comprises eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school, and one comprehensive high school, with a second under construction.
This group will be further recognized during a ceremony taking place at the May 10 regular DUSD Board Meeting. For more information, visit dublin.k12.ca.us.