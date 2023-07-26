DUBLIN — The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) recently pulled back on a plan to implement standards-based grading in two years.
Traditional grading systems provide students with a single numerical or letter grade, while the standards-based system requires teachers to provide their students with meaningful and appropriate feedback that will accelerate the mastery of learning standards.
The board decision came during the July 18 special meeting held to discuss standards or equity-based grading. The meeting lasted more than four hours and was well attended by the public, who have thus far vociferously decried this type of change in grading procedures.
The meeting ended with two board votes. The first vote called for an end to statements the district will implement standards-based grading in two years, allows teachers to drop out of cohorts testing the new policies at any time and insists on clarifying new practices and expectations with teachers, parents and students. The motion passed unanimously.
The second vote discontinues cohorts and standards-based grading in grades 7-12 and passed 3-2. Trustees Kristin Pelham and Kristin Speck voted against the motion.
Pelham expressed distress that the cohorts will not be taking place in higher grades.
“I am disappointed the cohorts are not moving forward,” she said. “I think our teachers were doing great work together in these cohorts in support of student learning.”
During the 2022-23 school year, 28 teachers across all grades and schools in the district participated in cohorts to test out standards-based grading practices. These practices included allowing test retakes, eliminating graded homework, flexible – or no – deadlines and moving from a percentage and letter grade scale to a 0-4 scale intended to better show whether students have learned a concept or not.
The district had scheduled 80 teachers to participate in similar cohorts in the 2023-24 school year, but since the board’s vote, that number has dropped dramatically. District spokesperson Chip Dehnert said there are now approximately 21 teachers slated to participate, but it was too early to say for sure how many would.
Board President Gabi Blackman said changing grading practices is a challenging topic deserving a continued conversation. For now, the board and administrative policies regarding grading are still in place and remain unchanged.
“As trustees, we are elected to represent the voice of our community and families, and especially the children who don’t have the right to vote,” she said, noting the passion of the Dublin community is gratifying. “Hearing from our community is one of the most important responsibilities we have, and it was very clear the community was passionate and adamant that this work for their children. To be clear, message received … I will vote for (the two motions) ...”
She said she voted for the first motion to remove the goal of changing grading practices in two years because the district “shouldn’t be making statements we are not going to do.” As for allowing teachers to drop out of cohorts, she said it was clear some were struggling with standards-based grading and needed the option to drop out.
“This creates an equity problem in my view and the option to allow a teacher to drop out is a fair one,” she said. “If it’s not working for their students, they shouldn’t keep using it.”
She said her reason for voting in favor of stopping cohorts in the upper grades was to avoid negative impacts on middle school students who would suffer in high school.
“There are classes students can take in middle school that are precursors to their high school classes,” she said. “So, is it ethically right to study this (new grading practice) while the students are having to earn grades impacting their way forward and that affect their high school classes?”
Trustee William Kuo said this meeting was informative and he appreciated data presented by staff in the form of surveys from students and teachers who had participated in cohorts this past year, but would like to see more.
“I had hoped we would get more data regarding the actual grades given out by each of the cohorts and compare them with past years,” Kuo said. “One of the concerns raised by parents was that fewer were being given out … More data points, more feedback from all stakeholders would have been useful.”
Kuo said he appreciated all the points brought up during the public comment periods and hopes to see similar discussions amongst stakeholders on this complex topic in future.
DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk was unable to attend the meeting in person but did make a virtual appearance. He still hopes to implement some of the changes he suggested to the board at their regular meeting in June but noted he does not expect to make all the changes. He noted the district’s work is still not finished.
“Staff will work with all teachers on developing a grading system that is fair, accurate, uniformed, bias-resistant and reflects the student’s mastery of content standards per current district board policy,” Funk said after the meeting.
