The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) will hold a series of job fairs through mid-December.
The last in-person job fair will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the school district boardroom at 7471 Larkdale Ave., Dublin.
An online job fair will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The job will include both full- and part-time positions, including substitute teachers, special education assistants, custodial workers and office positions.
Job seekers will have an opportunity to learn about open positions, talk to people in similar positions and meet with managers and members of the human resources department.
DUSD serves more than 12,900 students, from preschool through adult education. It operates seven elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school, with a second under construction.
The district will post a Zoom-link at bit.ly/DUSDJobFairs the week before each job fair.