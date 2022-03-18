The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) will begin its free, weekly, vaccination and booster clinic on Monday, March 21.
The service, provided by CityHealth, was initially scheduled to begin on March 14, but was pushed back one week. Clinics, which are open to the public, take place on Mondays at the district office, located at 7471 Larkdale Ave., from 1 to 7 p.m. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance. To register , visit bit.ly/3wnD2cX.
DUSD continues to offer its PCR COVID-19 testing services, which are provided by Predicine and are available at no cost, Monday through Friday, at the district office.
During spring break, from April 4 to 8, no vaccination clinic will be offered and PCR testing will only be available on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8. Full services will resume on Monday, April 11.
For more information, visit dublinusd.org/covid.