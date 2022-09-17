LOGO - National Preparedness Month NPM

National Preparedness Month 

September is National Preparedness Month and Dublin is urging residents to take time to prepare themselves and their families for a potential disaster.

On its website, the city noted residents of Schaefer Ranch, a new community on the west side, recently experienced a scare when a wildfire broke out on a hillside. The Alameda County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) were able to put out the fire before it reached any homes in the development. As a precaution, Dublin Police evacuated portions of the community.