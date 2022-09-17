September is National Preparedness Month and Dublin is urging residents to take time to prepare themselves and their families for a potential disaster.
On its website, the city noted residents of Schaefer Ranch, a new community on the west side, recently experienced a scare when a wildfire broke out on a hillside. The Alameda County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) were able to put out the fire before it reached any homes in the development. As a precaution, Dublin Police evacuated portions of the community.
This potential for disaster served as a wake-up call for many residents, who realized they were not prepared for emergency situations, according to city staff.
“The goal of National Preparedness Month ... is survival of the event and a return to stability in a timely manner in the aftermath,” according to the city.
Staff are urging residents to sign up for emergency notifications through AC Alert, the targeted neighborhood telephone alert system operated by Alameda County. Landline telephone information is built into the alert system, but cellular numbers and emails addresses must be registered by their owners. Dublin Police Services and the Alameda County Fire Department also subscribe to Nixle, a private, cloud-based notification service.
Residents can sign up to receive free cell-phone alerts through Nixle about road closures, health and safety issues, and emergencies by texting “Dublin” or the city’s zip code, 94568, to 888777. They can also sign up to receive Nixle alerts by voicemail or email. Dublin is also urging residents to know their emergency evacuation zone.
Alameda County works with ZoneHaven, another private, cloud-based program that syncs with AC Alert to provide evacuation status and real-time information on weather, traffic, and fire emergencies.
Residents can identify their evacuation zone by typing their home address at zonehaven.com.
Lastly, the city is urging residents to have an emergency preparedness ‘go kit’ that contains enough food, water, and medical supplies for at least three to five days in case of an earthquake or other natural disaster. They should also have an emergency communications plan in case family members become separated, according to the city.