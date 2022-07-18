The Alameda County Fire Department, which serves Dublin, along with unincorporated areas of the county and four other municipalities, relies on technology provided by Zonehaven to alert residents to emergencies and potential evacuation orders by zone.
Residents can determine their notification zone by going to community.zonehaven.com, and sign up to receive notifications through AC Alert, the county’s notification system, or Nixle. They can also sign up to receive Dublin news flashes and emergency alerts at dublin.ca.gov or the city’s social media Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram sites.