The Dublin High School boys’ volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys by a score of 3-0 on March 31. The Gaels extend their winning streak to four and improve to 8-4 on the year.
The first set was tightly contested with both teams going back and forth. The Gaels were able to pull away in the final points of the set and escaped with a 25-20 win.
The second set was all Gaels. The Gaels were able to get a big lead early in the set and didn’t look back. They would eventually close out the Cowboys 25-15.
The third set was the closest one. The Cowboys took an early lead, but the Gaels were able to regain control off of the Cowboys’ mistakes. They would close out the set on a 2-0 run to win the set 25-23 and the match 3-0.
The Gaels continue their winning streak and notch their seventh league win of the year. The Cowboys drop to 4-12 and have lost five straight contests.
The Cowboys next game will be on the road against Dougherty Valley High School on April 12. The Gaels will face California High School on April 7.