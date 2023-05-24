Jail Prison Crime Arrest Cops Police Handcuffs Unsplash.jpg

A Dublin woman suspected of stabbing her boyfriend and beating him with a hammer was charged last week with murder.

Crystal Angelina Espinoza, 23, allegedly made statements that implicated her in the May 5 slaying of Jesus Silva Gallegos, also 23, during a fight at an apartment in the 5400 block of Campbell Lane, police reports said.