A Dublin woman suspected of stabbing her boyfriend and beating him with a hammer was charged last week with murder.
Crystal Angelina Espinoza, 23, allegedly made statements that implicated her in the May 5 slaying of Jesus Silva Gallegos, also 23, during a fight at an apartment in the 5400 block of Campbell Lane, police reports said.
“On the kitchen counter was a large kitchen knife in plain view with a dried, red substanc e on the blade that appeared to be blood,” Dublin Police Officer Shane Kaufman wrote in a police report supporting her arrest. “On a dresser in the bedroom was a hammer on top of the dresser with dried blood on it.”
Dublin officers rushed to the apartment about 9 p.m. that evening to aid Alameda County firefighters who responded to a report of a fight between a woman and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was in cardiac arrest, Kaufman said.
Espinoza greeted firefighters at the front door and led them to Gallegos, who was unconscious in the bathroom. As they tried to revive him, the firefighters noticed bruising, cuts and stab wounds on his body, Kaufman said.
Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene.
During contact with officers, Espinoza made statements that resulted in her arrest. She was booked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The District Attorney’s Office has charged Espinoza with murder with the special allegation that she caused great bodily injury. She also faces allegations that she used a weapon and engaged in violent conduct.
Espinoza was held without bail and scheduled for arraignment May 24 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.