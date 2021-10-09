"Ghosts of Dublin," the city’s annual flashlight tours of the Dublin Pioneer Cemetery, return to Dublin Park & Museums, 6600 Donlon Way, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24.
Recommended for ages 8 and older, tours will depart from the Sunday School Barn every half hour, from 7-10:30 p.m., and will include stories of the ghosts of long-dead pioneers “lurking” in the cemetery and Old St. Raymond Church. Tours at 9 p.m. and later will be reserved for older teens and adults.
Tickets are $15 for Dublin residents and $17 for nonresidents, and are available at apm.activecommunities.com/dublinrecguide.