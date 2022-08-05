Infiniti Motor Company’s refreshed corporate branding will come to Dublin in the form of updated architecture for the upcoming car dealership next to the Kaiser Dublin Medical Center south of Dublin Boulevard.
The planning commission unanimously approved the building’s exterior color change, additional storefront glass and new canopy at its July 26 meeting.
“I think it looks elegant (and) very stately,” said Commissioner Dawn Benson. “It makes much more sense than the previous building.”
Commissioner Janine Thalblum commented on the opportunity for Dublin to participate in the rebrand.
“It is kind of exciting to be part of the newness,” she said.
The project’s 5.39-acre parcel, a result of a 2019 subdivision of the 14.89 Kaiser commercial property, will also host a Nissan dealership roughly three times the size of Infiniti’s. While the commission previously approved a site development review permit for the 10,461 square-foot Infiniti dealership last November, the Japanese automobile company recently made changes to its corporate branding that will reflect in its dealerships.
Specifically, the project’s architects have traded the building’s exterior earth-tone colors for a charcoal-gray metallic finish with effervescent yellow-gold crystals, and have also added a wood-like eyebrow canopy that guides the visual transition between the building’s exterior and interior.
“The Infiniti brand has a concept in customer service, and that concept is called thoughtful hospitality,” said Brian Chang, team architect. “Thoughtful hospitality is inspired by Japanese culture, and it’s inspired by the traditional service principle from Japanese culture and also modern experiences of Japanese luxury that create surprise and delight.”
In addition to other aspects of the Infiniti experience, such as the customer welcome, test drive, purchase and follow-up, Infiniti is incorporating thoughtful hospitality into the building design and the spaces in the interior. The changes will be limited to the building’s exterior.