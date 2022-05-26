DUBLIN — Rising demand for Tri-Valley eldercare outweighed construction health concerns and possible litigation risks on May 17 when the city council voted to approve the Inspiration Drive Memory Care and Assisted Living projects.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Vice Mayor Jean Josey opposed two of the approval’s eight motions — those related to the zoning and development plans of the assisted living facility — arguing that the three-story building would block too much of the hillside view.
“I think that this particular location just does not lend itself to a three-story building no matter how well you attempt to cut it into the hill,” said Josey.
The two motions passed 3-2.
Proposed by Fulcrum Development, the two projects will construct a two-story, 55-bed memory care facility and a three-story, 84-bed assisted living facility on part of the property currently owned by the Valley Christian Center (VCC), north of Dublin Boulevard and straddling Inspiration Drive.
The proposal attracted almost 30 public speakers to the city council meeting, some of whom questioned whether it sufficiently addressed the project’s potentially adverse environmental effects, specifically those of hazardous materials and emissions generated during the construction process.
East Bay Residents for Responsible Development (EBRRD), a coalition of four crafts unions — electricians, sheet metal workers, sprinkler fitters and plumbers — sent letters via their attorneys, Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo, to both the Dublin Planning Commission and the city council detailing their concerns about the Inspiration Drive project.
While the project claims to satisfy its environmental review requirements with a 2003 VCC Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and a 2018 Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), EBRRD argued that the MND lacks sufficient coverage.
“This project has significant construction and operational impacts which the supplemental mitigated negative declaration does not address,” said Kelilah Federman, attorney with Adams Broadwell, at the meeting.
The city, she continued, should prepare a new EIR before approving the project.
Local plumbers, electricians and sheet metal workers also chimed in at the meeting, sharing their fears of the effects fumes, diesel exhaust, silica dust, concrete dust, sheetrock dust and naturally occurring asbestos will have on themselves and surrounding residents should an improperly mitigated project move forward.
City staff, however, determined that additional environmental reviews were not required.
“The public has expressed concerns about traffic and air quality,” said Councilmember Michael McCorriston. “I don’t dismiss those, but I do think there are sufficient mitigants there.”
City Attorney John Bakker explained after council's questioning, that following approval, opponents are free to pursue litigation against the city under the California Environmental Quality Act and attempt to undo the approval.
Fulcrum, who would bear the litigation costs of any defense, said they were confident and ready to defend their case.
Other residents, some of whom self-identified as senior citizens, welcomed the development project and recognized the growing need for senior living in the Tri-Valley.
“The silver tsunami: it’s true; it’s coming; it’s here,” said Steve Ring, Fulcrum managing principal.
Dublin’s senior population grows at 5.4% annually, compared to 3.7% for California, continued Ring. Even with the Inspiration Drive project plus the Dublin Senior Living project — another eldercare proposal coming soon to city council for consideration — Dublin can still expect to fall short of senior living demand by 200 beds over the next three to four years.
“We don’t have enough facilities like this here, and this is a good start toward a trend I think is very, very important,” added McCorriston.
VCC members particularly supported the project and recalled a 20-year vision to house senior citizens on the project’s parcels, which VCC will sell as part of the project.
“This is really fulfillment of a dream and a commitment to integrating senior people into the community, rather than leaving them along the side,” said VCC member Jim Johnson.
Fulcrum expects construction to span 18 to 24 months, beginning in 2024, with the facilities opening in late 2025.