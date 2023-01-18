DUBLIN – John Green Elementary School has been named among the 2023 California Distinguished Schools. The California Department of Education and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond made the announcement on Jan. 6.
The California Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance.
“California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families,” said Thurmond.
This is the third time Green Elementary has received this honor, joining other Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) schools with multiple California Distinguished School recognitions, including Dublin High (five times), Wells Middle School (five times) and Frederiksen Elementary (two times). Other DUSD schools to be recognized as a California Distinguished School include Amador Elementary, Kolb Elementary, Dougherty Elementary, Murray Elementary and Fallon Middle School.
“This award is especially significant given the timeframe it represents,” said Chris D. Funk, DUSD superintendent. “To achieve this recognition for work done as we moved out of the pandemic is something the Green Elementary students, staff and community should be very proud of. Their work is a reflection of the incredible commitment to educational success seen across Dublin.”
“The exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools across the state after communities struggled for multiple years with urgent effects to physical and mental health and unprecedented challenges to delivering education,” stated a California Department of Education press release.
To select California Distinguished Schools, the California Department of Education (CDE) uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard. Specifically, schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data.
The Dublin Unified School District serves more than 12,900 students, from preschool through adult education, in a diverse suburban environment. The district comprises seven elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school, and one comprehensive high school, with a second under construction. Its schools have been recognized with numerous honors, including Advanced Placement Honor Roll, National Blue Ribbon School, Gold Ribbon Award, Project Lead The Way Distinguished School, California School of Character, National School of Character, Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll, California Distinguished School, and Title 1 Academic Achievement Award School.