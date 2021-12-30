Alameda County — The Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) Board of Directors last week adopted new election area boundaries for its five-member panel, including three seats on the November 2022 ballot.
The Dec. 21 action followed four public meetings and discussions about 10 drafted map proposals. The adopted map tweaks divisions created for the agency’s first district election in 2020, -It now keeps all of San Ramon together in two districts above the Contra Costa County line, instead of splitting one of the districts above and below the county line.
The DSRSD straddles Contra Costa and Alameda counties. A small special district, the DSRSD provides potable and recycled water service to Dublin and the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon, and wastewater collection and treatment to Dublin and south San Ramon. The district also contracts wastewater treatment to Pleasanton. In addition, the district operates the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant — the backbone recycled water distribution system for the San Ramon Valley Recycled Water Program.
Although the panel drew district lines for the first time in 2019, the California Voting Rights Act required changes following the 2020 Census. The process, which began in October, received minimal public comment, said Lea Blevins, public affairs specialist for DSRSD.
“Everything did go pretty smoothly,” Blevins noted.
Using new census data, the panel created five election areas, each with 23,000 to 25,000 residents. Besides population, the directors considered “communities of interest,” keeping neighborhoods and their school boundaries together, along with geographical features and contiguity. The board chose to follow major roads in drawing its lines, including working to avoid splitting homeowner's associations and housing developments, and to reflect growth in East Dublin and the San Ramon Dougherty Valley since the 2010 census, Blevins said.
On the new map, Dublin residents remain in three divisions south of the Alameda County/Contra Costa County border: Division 3 runs east from Dublin’s western border to roughly Amador Valley and Dougherty roads; Division 4 includes the central portion of the city east to Tassajara Road and Gleason Drive; Division 5 takes in the rest of the city to its eastern border.
Dougherty Road divides San Ramon residents into Divisions 1 and 2 above the county line. Some areas of San Ramon previously were included inside Division 3.
The district was among the first in the Tri-Valley to switch from an at-large election system to area-based election in 2019 after attorney Kevin Shenkman threatened to sue, saying the at-large electoral system violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. The City of Livermore and Dublin Unified School District changed before the 2020 elections. The City of Pleasanton and the Pleasanton Unified School District are drawing lines to prepare for area elections in November 2022.
Under an area-based election, residents vote only for candidates within their district.
In November, the Division 5 seat held by Arun Goel will be on the ballot. He was appointed to the seat in February. The seats for Divisions 2 and 4 also will be open. Directors Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold and Ann Marie Johnson could run for those seats. Elected at-large in 2018, their terms are expiring.