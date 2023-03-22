DUBLIN – The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees ratified a contract with the Donovan Group for $20,000 to conduct a community survey on shifting some of its schools from a transitional kindergarten (TK) through fifth grade model to a TK through sixth grade model.
The move is meant to address overcrowding at Fallon Middle School, said Board President Gabi Blackman. She, along with trustees Dan Cherrier and William Kuo, voted in favor of the motion, which was pulled from the consent calendar by Trustee Kristin Speck for further discussion. Speck and Trustee Kristin Pelham voted against ratification.
Pelham said she voted against ratification of the contract because she felt the survey could be done internally.
“I wasn’t against a survey, I just felt we didn’t need to hire someone for the survey,” Pelham said. “We will get the information and see what it says and go from there.”
The survey is meant to gauge the community’s opinion on different middle school configurations and whether there is support for the district to move sixth grade from middle schools to elementary schools on some campuses.
The board was first authorized to hire and enter into a contract with the Donovan Group during its January meeting.
“That authority was assigned to myself as the board president and Trustee Cherrier as the second trustee,” Blackman said. “We are a subcommittee of the board … ratifying allows the board to accept that we are moving forward with the contract.”
Blackman added there is no presumption of how families in the district feel about moving sixth grade, the board simply wants to ask the question.
A demography report released in February shows Fallon Middle School is beyond its capacity by approximately 500 students. While portable classrooms have been added, Blackman explained, base facilities like the gym and cafeteria, were not designed for current numbers. Moving sixth grade to another campus is one possible solution to the overcrowding.
This is not the first time DUSD has discussed moving its sixth-grade students. During a September 2021 meeting, staff gave a review of the TK-6 model, listing higher test scores, protection from the negative influence of older students and the opportunity for teachers to form deeper relationships with their students as reasons for keeping sixth graders in elementary school an extra year.
A survey taken of district families in August 2021 to receive input on remaining a TK-5 model or moving to a TK-6 model received 3,250 responses with 61% in favor of remaining a TK-5 model. The board hopes to gather more current information with this new survey.
The board is not alone in anticipating the results of the coming survey. Members of the Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) are also awaiting results and a decision on the question of moving to a TK-6 model. DTA Bargaining Chair Katina Lewis said teacher voices need to be “at the center of any decision.”
“As always, Dublin Teachers Association members are focused on securing the best for Dublin students,” Lewis said. “We know that it is possible when management partners with its employees and the community to put the best supports in place for our students … Obviously the best grade configuration will help all of our students thrive, and DTA members are glad that community input is being sought.”