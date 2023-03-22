LOGO - Dublin Unified School District DUSD

DUBLIN – The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees ratified a contract with the Donovan Group for $20,000 to conduct a community survey on shifting some of its schools from a transitional kindergarten (TK) through fifth grade model to a TK through sixth grade model.

The move is meant to address overcrowding at Fallon Middle School, said Board President Gabi Blackman. She, along with trustees Dan Cherrier and William Kuo, voted in favor of the motion, which was pulled from the consent calendar by Trustee Kristin Speck for further discussion. Speck and Trustee Kristin Pelham voted against ratification.