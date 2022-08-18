DUBLIN – When Emerald High School (EHS) opens its doors next year, Francis Rojas will be at the helm of the first comprehensive high school to be built in Alameda County in 50 years.
Rojas was chosen as principal by the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) board during the July 12 regular meeting and officially hit the ground running on July 19.
“While this is a significant milestone from a county perspective, it’s even more significant for the City of Dublin,” said DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk. “There are great expectations for Emerald High School, and to live up to those expectations, leadership is critical. To find the right leader, we worked closely with our community to make sure their voices were heard and looked at many compelling candidates. I firmly believe that Francis brings the leadership qualities, diversity of experience and motivation needed to open our second comprehensive high school and to create a culture of success that is embraced by our students, staff and community.”
EHS will be the district’s second comprehensive high school campus. Though Rojas won’t have a physical campus to manage until phase one of construction is complete in December 2023, he has plenty to do planning curriculum, hiring staff, submitting an operating budget to the district, creating bell schedules and ensuring the new school will meet the community’s needs and expectations.
“We are planning to create an official freshman class in August of 2023,” said Rojas. “When a new high school opens, there’s always year zero, and that’s this year. My responsibility is to make sure that on day one, the school is ready to open within all the laws and regulations in California.”
This year, Rojas has already begun meeting with the eighth-grade students who will make up his first freshmen class to solicit input on classes, electives, athletics, school colors and a mascot. His first class will open on the Dublin High School (DHS) campus, but will operate independently of DHS. The first phase of construction for EHS is scheduled to be completed in December 2023, meaning the freshman class could return from winter break in January 2024 to its new campus. One additional class will be added each year, and by 2026, the school will have a full complement of four classes.
Phase one of construction will allow for 1,300 students. Phase two is scheduled to be completed sometime in the spring of 2025, enabling the campus to house another 1,200 students; bringing the total campus capacity to 2,500.
Rojas hadn’t always intended to go into education. He initially planned to attend medical school after graduating from UC Berkeley, where he focused his studies on neuroscience and anatomy. After changing his career trajectory to education, Rojas knew he wanted to work at the upper grade levels.
“I decided to go into high school education and my work has been around adolescents,” Rojas said. “I help guide them to reach their goals with good character and as contributing members of society.”
Rojas began teaching science in 2002 at his alma mater, James Logan High School in Union City. The Fremont native worked his way into administration, becoming the student activities leader at James Logan in 2006, then principal of House One in 2010 and finally school wide principal in 2015. He then moved onto Milpitas High School in 2017, where he took on the challenge of being the fourth principal in five years.
“I worked to rebuild trust and get Milpitas back on the map, believing in itself as a great school,” Rojas said. “After five years, I was looking for an opportunity to find a change of pace. The pandemic was a very stressful time for everyone in education; schools became the ad hoc solution for community problems, and the last two and a half years were really tough on me … I found myself in this place where maybe it was time to move forward and look for a new opportunity, and I saw Dublin was opening up a new high school, and I thought my strength and experiences would be a good fit.”
Rojas lives in Fremont with his wife, Virginia, and their two young daughters. When he isn’t working, Rojas enjoys spending time with his family and travelling. Dublin students will likely see him on their middle school campuses gathering input for Emerald High or visiting a restaurant or winery in the Tri-Valley.