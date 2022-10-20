DUSD — Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) officials have informed Frederiksen Elementary School parents that the district system has no link to an offensively named Wi-Fi network connection that might show up on their phones near the campus.
The address — DUSD-Retard-Class — shows up with six legitimate network connections related to the district, all of which begin with DUSD.
“It’s extremely derogatory, and it shows a very low emotional IQ for someone to post something like that,” said DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk. “It’s unethical, and it needs to be brought down or a … name change needs to happen.”
Funk said officials have not identified the culprit, but he suspects the network hacking is tied to a resident who has pointed a camera at the school from his backyard fence. A few days after the camera was initially spotted, people walking near the residents’ home discovered the network listing on their phones.
According to Funk, a resident began complaining last year after Frederiksen was demolished and rebuilt. A service road now separates the campus from the resident’s backyard.
“He believed the vibration of the tractors and trucks had damaged his home, and he’s filed a claim,” Funk said. “That claim will go through insurance and be dealt with that way, but he’s taking it to the next step, because he feels like it hasn’t been addressed in a timely manner.”
The district’s counsel told officials the resident has a constitutional right to place a camera on his fence if he isn’t targeting specific students and uploading inappropriate posts. The resident also has a right to name his Wi-Fi connection with a derogatory and demeaning word. The district has posted its own cameras facing the other direction.
Funk has received 60 phone calls and 100 texts from the resident in the last six months, some arriving in the early morning. He sent an email to the man on Sunday asking him to remove the network connection, but has not had a response.
Previously, district personnel filed a police report after workers found nails on the road and had eggs thrown at them. No one could prove who was to blame.
Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said the dispute and derogatory network listing was not a police matter. He said school resources spoke to the homeowner following the egg-throwing incident some time ago, and he was asked to stop, but no criminal complaint was made.
Officers, Schmidt said, walked near the home a couple weeks ago, but the derogatory Wi-Fi network did not show up on their phones. DUSD officials did not ask the officers to investigate further. Officers never were able to definitely say where the Wi-Fi network originated.
Schmidt said identifying a Wi-Fi network with a derogatory word was not in “good spirit,” but not against the law. Although he has not seen any reports, Schmidt said a continuing dispute between the school district and that individual was not brought to police.
The captain added that placing the camera at the school was not a crime.
“They’re not pointing to a bathroom or anything along those lines,” Schmidt said. “His defense obviously is those cameras are providing security for his backyard.”
In his message to parents, Funk said the district is trying to handle the matter ‘in a way that is legal and appropriate.’
“This Wi-Fi network name is not only inappropriate, it is insensitive and crude,” he said.