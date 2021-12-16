DUBLIN — The city council unanimously approved on Dec. 7 plans for the East Ranch housing development project despite public opposition from residents. The decision approved the Stage 2 Development Plan and a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption.
Led by Trumark Homes, the project plans to build 573 housing units on the 165 acres straddling Croak Road, east of the Jordan Ranch neighborhood in Dublin and adjacent to the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve. The proposal includes 11.5 acres of park space and a small, neighborhood pocket park.
The development will include 18 moderate-income single-family units, and reserve two acres of land for the future development of 77 affordable-housing units. Trumark will also pay an in-lieu fee equivalent to 25 units to satisfy the remaining inclusionary housing requirements.
Criticisms centered around the proposal’s request to use older environmental impact reports (EIRs) in lieu of new environmental analyses. Under CEQA, residential projects may be exempt if they are consistent with a prior specific plan that underwent environmental review.
Opponents claimed that the pre-existing EIRs cited by the proposal — released in 1993, 2002, and 2005 — fail to address issues that have surfaced since 2005, namely school overcrowding, wildfire risk, and drought.
“You based your decision on an impact report that was almost 30 years old,” said resident Lily Chai. “It didn’t even include Positano in the safety measures and the fire evacuation plan. Why? Because the Positano community didn’t even exist yet.”
Hours before the meeting, the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) submitted a letter to the council questioning the project’s ability to claim the CEQA exemption.
Harold Freeman, legal counsel for the school district, said during the public comment that the project is unable to claim this exemption if there are circumstances that have significantly changed since the prior environmental analysis was conducted.
“For example, in 2005, your EIR said that the students that would be generated from this project would attend one particular school, Fallon,” Freeman continued.
Freeman pointed out that at the time of the report, Fallon Middle School had not yet opened and that today, it is over capacity. He encouraged the council to ask for further CEQA review to consider the new traffic impacts.
John Bakker, Dublin city attorney, said the changes noted by the district are not substantial.
“We think that none of the criteria have triggered the need to complete supplemental review,” Bakker said.
Furthermore, Vice Mayor Jean Josey explained that it would be illegal for the council to consider schools in the decision.
“We can’t use impact on schools as a reason to turn down a housing project,” she said.
However, Mayor Melissa Hernandez asked Trumark to pay the project’s school impact fees upfront, instead of later in the project, to help alleviate the overcrowding issues. Trumark said they would consider the request.
On the topic of wildfire risk, resident Vivek Singhal pointed to the Positano neighborhood, saying it is not prepared for a daytime evacuation, with a school, a day care, and many residents working from home, all depending on a single arterial road. He said the new East Ranch development would repeat this mistake.
Trumark’s fire risk mitigation plans include a fire break surrounding the development and increased fire-resistant construction in the homes bordering the open space.
Resident Terry Torng commented on water issues. He said that the city is still in a drought with water restrictions still in effect, while Trumark has not provided a clear explanation of how water will be found for the hundreds of additional East Ranch homes.
Although in the minority, resident Matthew Aini appreciated the additional housing the project would add to the area’s supply.
Public comments at the city council meeting were limited to two minutes per speaker, instead of the usual three, due to the large number of speakers, some of whom spoke passionately and ran over time.
Ultimately, the council agreed with Bakker that the pre-existing EIRs are sufficient for the project to claim the CEQA exemption.
Josey explained that the council did not have much leeway in the decision.
“We have very limited discretion on turning this down,” she said. “We have to have specific findings to turn it down.”
Both Hernandez and Councilmember Sherry Hu agreed with Josey.
“We don’t have the power to deny (the project) legally,” said Hu.
Josey also added that the city has planned to build housing on the East Ranch property since 1993, and that Trumark’s proposal, with upgrades to Croak Road and added park space, will provide desirable amenities for city residents.
Trumark plans to complete the first phase of the project by the end of 2024.