DUBLIN — Last week, the city council revived hope for a previously nixed land dedication for intellectually disabled residents (IDD), when it received feedback on an affordable housing alternative for the East Ranch project.
Located east of the Jordan Ranch neighborhood along the city’s eastern boundary, the 165-acre East Ranch project — now known as the Francis Ranch project, according to applicant Trumark Homes — plans to build 573 homes with a range of sizes.
While an earlier iteration of the project had planned to build 43 below-market-rate units as part of its inclusionary zoning requirements, a new affordability structure, proposed at the April 18 city council meeting, would instead provide only 18 deed-restricted moderate-income units, but it would also include the dedication and groundwork of a two-acre semi-public site for development by an outside affordable residential developer, Eden Housing.
In partnership with IDD program manager Sunflower Hill, Eden stood ready to build 77 units for intellectually disabled residents on the site.
“The state likes to see that we have leveraged other sources, so land donation is a huge start to any kind of funding stack in our world,” said Andrea Osgood, Eden senior vice president of Real Estate Development.
The city council made no decisions on the proposal at the meeting.
Neither the two-acre dedication nor the Sunflower Hill project introduced anything new, as both had already been proposed, approved and later reversed as part of East Ranch.
The project faced a referendum in December 2021 that led to the council’s repeal of its stage two development plan, which resulted in some consequences unintended by the referendum signees. Many had wished to block the housing development altogether, said Councilmember Jean Josey, not just the low-income housing.
“When this project was referended, really the only discretionary piece we had was the affordable housing package that we had negotiated, so that was, in essence, the piece that got overturned,” continued Josey, referring to the previous Sunflower Hill dedication. She believed that was not the goal of those referending the development, but it was the legal outcome
Following the repeal, Trumark continued forward with the project, which is now under the Housing Accountability Act.
“They turned their project into a project that was completely consistent with all of the city’s objective standards,” explained city attorney John Bakker. “They basically ditched the discretionary affordable-housing proposal (and) proposed a Housing Accountability Act project.”
While the entire council welcomed the return of the IDD project, Councilmember Kashef Qaadri asked if Trumark could increase the number of affordable units beyond the proposed 18.
Resident Tom Evans also worried that the loss of affordable units outweighed the proposed benefits.
“They want to drop it from 43 to 18 units,” said Evans. “That means that there’ll be 25 struggling families that will not get an opportunity to buy a home in Dublin.”
Evans suggested that the city could buy the two-acre parcel itself to facilitate the Sunflower Hill project.
Trumark’s proposal also reduced its inclusionary-zoning in-lieu payment from $6.6 million to $5.7 million as part of the deal.
Pamela Salas Neiting, Trumark’s Director of Community Development, explained that the Sunflower Hill dedication included significant site-preparation costs for Trumark, such as remedial grading, mitigation measures and permits.
“It’s not raw land,” said Neiting.
Although variables beyond the approval of the proposal, such as funding, still remain for the Sunflower Hill project, Osgood estimated three to five years for its completion, if approved.
“We have always finished what we started,” said Osgood.