LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — The question of who will pay for shared services in the upcoming East Ranch development has risen as a point of negotiation between the city and project applicant Trumark Homes in recent months, splitting the city council on the best way to fund services, such as streets and parks in that project.

Trumark proposed in April the creation of two community facilities districts (CFDs) that would shift some infrastructure costs from Trumark onto the future residents of East Ranch — the 573-unit development slated for construction in east Dublin.