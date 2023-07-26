DUBLIN — The question of who will pay for shared services in the upcoming East Ranch development has risen as a point of negotiation between the city and project applicant Trumark Homes in recent months, splitting the city council on the best way to fund services, such as streets and parks in that project.
Trumark proposed in April the creation of two community facilities districts (CFDs) that would shift some infrastructure costs from Trumark onto the future residents of East Ranch — the 573-unit development slated for construction in east Dublin.
A services CFD would fund the public streets, two neighborhood parks and storm-drain systems within the development, while a facilities CFD would fund infrastructure, such as grading and street improvements, according to the April proposal.
“I know that this is not the model that we want to set for Dublin, by adding all these CFDs and so on,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez at the June 20 city council meeting. “But things have changed from so many years to what they are now.”
Hernandez went on to cite the housing crisis and current need to attract developers as reasons to support the CFDs’ creation.
CFDs, allowed under California’s Mello-Roos Facilities Act of 1982, provide local governments a mechanism with which to levy residents for public facilities independent of property taxes.
Trumark’s latest proposal amounts to an annual special tax ranging from $1,395 to $5,543 per unit, depending on the unit type and lot size in East Ranch. Combined with other expected taxes and assessments, the total tax rate for those residents would average about 1.58% of the estimated home price, according to the staff report.
Pamela Salas Neiting, Trumark’s director of community development, explained that the special tax districts would allow for East Ranch housing and amenities to be completed sooner.
“What is being proposed today … is this combined CFD with a well thought-out total tax rate that provides the capital not only to support the city’s maintenance obligations, but also to carry the heavy financial burden and infrastructure cost that would otherwise be required in sales, as stated in the ESP (Eastern Dublin Specific Plan), and result in a longer buildout time to create that much needed housing,” said Neiting.
While the city council made no approval decisions last month, feedback at the meeting revealed varied opinions.
“I don’t think we should obligate by contract the future residents of that development,” said Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston. “I think it’ll be detrimental to our city and to this development in the long run.”
Councilmember Kashef Qaadri also disliked the idea of CFDs in general, expressing discomfort with taxing some Dublin residents more than others. The remaining council members expressed support for the districts but explored options for Trumark to include more services with minimal tax rate increases.
And resident Tom Evans added, “Everybody that’s in the development business knows about the costs upfront. There’s no reason why (Trumark) can’t be responsible for their own costs.”
Regarding East Ranch’s two neighborhood parks, the staff report noted that Trumark, while obligated to contribute $4.7 million to the parks, bears no obligation to make improvements to those parks, estimated to cost over $11 million.
“In summary, if the city council approves a Facilities CFD, the applicant will commit to making park improvements,” wrote the staff report. “Without the Facilities CFD, the two park sites will likely sit undeveloped for several years.”
And once developed, the burden of park maintenance would fall on the city, as Trumark’s latest proposal removed maintenance of the two parks from its Services CFD.
At Councilmember Jean Josey’s questioning, the average total tax rate for East Ranch residents would increase to 1.61% if park maintenance were added back in.
Hernandez also asked Trumark to increase its 18 moderate-income units to 22, to which Neiting responded that such a change would require modifying already-approved lot lines — a prohibitive proposal.
Neiting did, however, offer an additional $500,000 toward affordable housing elsewhere in the city as an alternative.
Councilmembers Sherry Hu and Jean Josey supported the CFDs, although not at a total tax rate beyond 1.60%.