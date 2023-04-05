DUBLIN — The East Ranch housing project, previously the target of a repeal by referendum, is moving forward.
Led by developer Trumark Homes, the project plans show 573 homes on 165 acres east of the Jordan Ranch development and south of the Positano development in eastern Dublin. The six new neighborhoods will include 17 low-income units and 26 moderate-income units dispersed throughout the development, while an in-lieu fee representing 29 units will be paid to the city to satisfy the remainder of the project’s inclusionary zoning ordinance requirements.
The project will also include two neighborhood parks totaling 11.5 acres and one 2-acre semi-public site. According to the March 14 planning commission staff report, the parks will be developed under a separate application; no additional details were available.
The commission voted unanimously to approve a site development review permit for the project.
“I’m really pleased with how the project evolved through the years,” said Commission Chair Renata Tyler, who added that the design team succeeded in delivering on details.
In December 2021, residents submitted a referendum of 4,635 qualified signatures against the project’s stage-two development plan, claiming the city had used outdated environmental analyses for the approval and failed to consider the project’s impact on water, fire and school resources.
Although the city council accepted the referendum and repealed the stage-two development plan in March 2022, the petition left other project approvals in place, such as its vesting tentative tract map and heritage tree removal permit.
Trumark has since continued to move the project forward under the Housing Accountability Act.
“The Housing Accountability Act effectively takes away the city’s ability to regulate where objective standards do not exist,” said Principal Planner Amy Million. “However, through the review process, staff worked collaboratively with the applicant to try to ensure compatibility with the other neighborhoods in situations where development standards do not exist.”
Other than the applicant, no one spoke during public comment at the hearing.
But Commissioner Stephen Wright did warn of wild pigs that have rampaged parts of western Dublin in the past.
“Being right up against open space like that, (the pigs) eventually can become quite costly for people, especially if the yards are big, and if the yards have grass and grubs,” said Wright.
While Trumark’s Director of Community Development Pamela Salas Neiting described a fence planned around the development’s border, she admitted they had not considered wild pigs specifically.
Million also added, “We look at the project’s impact on the environment and not the environment’s impact on the project.”
Alternate Commissioner Wahida Rashid asked for a maintenance plan for the development’s trees, which include some slower growing hardwoods, such as oak and maple.
“If the developer comes in and plants these trees, and then your contractors are let go, who’s going to actually maintain these expensive, beautiful trees that we’re planting and make sure they are maintained?” asked Rashid.
The homeowner’s association for the development will maintain responsibility for the trees, responded Nieting. The association’s document that governs covenants, conditions and restrictions will include detailed guidance on tree care.
When asked about timing, Nieting hoped that construction might begin this year, if Trumark receives necessary approvals in time.