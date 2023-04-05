LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — The East Ranch housing project, previously the target of a repeal by referendum, is moving forward.

Led by developer Trumark Homes, the project plans show 573 homes on 165 acres east of the Jordan Ranch development and south of the Positano development in eastern Dublin. The six new neighborhoods will include 17 low-income units and 26 moderate-income units dispersed throughout the development, while an in-lieu fee representing 29 units will be paid to the city to satisfy the remainder of the project’s inclusionary zoning ordinance requirements.