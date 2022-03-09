DUBLIN — Opponents of the East Ranch housing project may have inadvertently consigned the property to an even denser land use, with fewer community amenities, than the one they opposed, according to the city council.
The nonprofit organization Dubliners Against Overdevelopment submitted a petition to the city on Jan. 27, seeking to repeal the project’s stage-two development plan, which included regulations for the property’s use, development, improvement and maintenance. The council — while it unanimously decided to accept the petition and repeal the ordinance that approved the plan at its March 1 meeting — also commented on the repeal’s inefficacy and the possible misinformation that fueled the petition.
City Attorney John Bakker explained, at council’s questioning, that even with the repeal, the developer, Trumark Homes, may still apply at any time that does not require a stage-two ordinance “and pursue that under the various state laws that may allow that.”
“To the extent that the applicant demonstrates that it complies with all applicable objective standards, your ability to deny or condition the project on lessened density is very restricted,” he continued.
The East Ranch property — the 165 acres straddling Croak Road, east of the Jordan Ranch neighborhood and adjacent to the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve — has been the subject of controversy, with some residents and the Dublin Unified School District opposing the development project on the grounds that its impacts on schools, wildfire risk and water supply were not properly evaluated.
The plan included 573 housing units, of which 18 were moderate-income single-family units, as well as 2 acres earmarked for a Sunflower Hill development for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Vice Mayor Jean Josey suggested that Trumark may now be inclined to pursue a project closer to the allowed maximum — 838 units under the existing city plans and zoning. The city, she continued, will have no legal grounds with which to deny that project.
Trumark, in a letter to city council responding to the petition’s certification, said, “This is particularly troublesome given the significant resources Trumark Homes invested in seeking approval of a housing project that provides the midpoint, rather than the maximum, of previously approved density ranges.”
Josey, who heard petition slogans of “stop the thousands of homes” and “keep this as open space,” also worried about the misinformation used to support the petition.
“That’s a little disappointing because I believe that residents (who signed the petition) are going to be absolutely blindsided when they realize the upshot of the referendum is that, unfortunately, those homes are still going to be coming, because we don’t have that choice for this parcel.”
Councilmember Shawn Kumagai also clarified that requiring further environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) does not translate to the preservation of open space.
“This land is going to get developed,” he said. “It’s in our plan. It can be developed at this (density) midpoint without CEQA review. It could be developed … at a much higher density with some type of CEQA review.”
Kumagai, along with the rest of the council, referred to the Housing Accountability Act to further explain the council’s limits in subsequent East Ranch project decisions. The Act prohibits local agencies from disapproving housing projects without specific written findings based on substantial evidence.
Dubliners Against Overdevelopment collected 5,202 signatures for the petition, of which 4,635 were found to be qualified by the county. The county subsequently certified it as meeting the 3,439-signature requirement for a referendum in Dublin on Feb. 22.
Shirley Lewandowski, organization member, previously told The Independent, “We’re not against housing; we're not against development. We’re against overdevelopment of housing that incur all the pressures on our infrastructure, schools, traffic and everything else.”
The repeal vote did not include Mayor Melissa Hernandez, who was traveling and unable to attend the March 1 meeting.