The Dublin Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new Dublin branch of Edward Jones as a member with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 1. The branch is operated by financial advisor Gregory Peebles and office administrator Winnie Camia. The new branch is located at 6601 Dublin Blvd.
