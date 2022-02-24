DUBLIN — On Feb. 1, 1982, Dublin was incorporated as an official city in the Bay Area. Now, 40 years later, community members are gathering to celebrate its ruby anniversary.
“We plan to weave our 40th celebrations into all our events as a continued theme throughout the year,” said Shari Jackman, communications manager for the public information department of the City of Dublin.
To start things off, the city’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include a nod to the city’s anniversary. The Dublin logo has been updated to reflect the ruby anniversary, which can be viewed on banners hung around the city and on the city’s website. There is also a gala in the works for the summertime, Jackman said, but details have yet to be finalized.
In the meantime, those interested can visit Dublin Heritage Park and Museums to learn more about the local history. Self-guided tours are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. The park sits on 10-acres that house picnic areas, historic buildings and the pioneer cemetery.
Historically, the earliest settlers in the Dublin area are said to be Native Americans who occupied this region for generations. It is estimated that between 200-400 Native Americans settled in the valley prior to the 1700s. Many native trail crossings intersected here, and to this day, Dublin is still considered a great crossroads of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Alameda County was created in 1853, but growth in the Dublin area was slower than in neighboring towns, like Livermore and Pleasanton. After years of only seeing small farmers settle here, the improvement of Highway 50 spurred new construction in the area, leading to the creation of more suburban homes. In recent years, the city saw a boom in development and population growth. Beginning at just 14,000 people in 1981, over 73,000 people now live in Dublin, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Later this year, locals can expect an informative documentary about the city’s history, filmed by Ryan Moran, intended to tell Dublin’s story and highlight pivotal moments from its history. Since late October, Moran has endeavored to interview representatives from the area to comment on Dublin’s history. He has spoken with all of Dublin’s former mayors, an array of council members, volunteers, and committee members, including Representative Eric Swalwell.
“It’s been an exciting project,” Moran shares. “I wanted to create something to celebrate, but also to inform people. Dublin residents have a lot to be proud of, and we hope to wrap that history up in a nice little package to encompass all that.”
The documentary will be released in a few months. It will be available at a screening with dates to be announced, as well as on the city’s social channels. The city also hopes to play the documentary on a loop at the Dublin Heritage Museum.