DUBLIN — A federal jury last week convicted a former correctional officer of sexually abusing two women inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) over the course of a year.
John Russell Bellhouse, 40, of Pleasanton faces up to 36 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentences him on Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, prosecutors said.
Bellhouse is out of custody pending the hearing.
“Instead of fulfilling his duty as the prison’s safety manager, Bellhouse used his position to abuse the women he was responsible for keeping safe,” Robert Tripp, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office, said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue allegations of abuse by (FCI Dublin) correctional officers and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”
Charged last year, Bellhouse was convicted June 5 of two counts of sexual abuse of a ward and three counts of abusive sexual contact. KTVU reported that the victims and a third inmate testified against him. No charges were filed in relation to the third woman.
Prosecutors said the evidence showed Bellhouse engaged in sex acts and touched the private areas of one inmate in the prison Safety Warehouse and Safety Office from December 2019 to October 2020. Testimony also showed the second woman was sexually abused in the Safety Office at the FCI Dublin Camp from October to December 2020.
Bellhouse was removed from his post when an investigation began in March 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he called one of the inmates “girlfriend,” gave her earrings and allowed her to use an office phone in violation of prison rules.
KUTV reported that Bellhouse had tears in his eyes as the verdict was read.
“This guilty verdict is yet another warning that any Bureau employee who abuses their authority will be held accountable,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is committed to rooting out sexual assault within the (Federal) Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and continuing to prioritize cases involving sexual abuse of individuals in BOP custody.”
The conviction is the latest in a string of accounts of how female inmates were sexually mistreated by FCI Dublin officials in the last few years. The stories drew the attention of Senate and House Judiciary Committee members, including U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the Tri-Valley.
FCI Dublin is part of the broader BOP, which runs more than 130 institutions housing nearly 15,000 inmates nationwide. A low-security women’s institution, FCI Dublin holds about 635 prisoners. The FCI Dublin Camp is a minimum security area adjacent to the prison.
In the last few years, FCI Dublin repeatedly made headlines with charges against correctional employees accused of sexually abusing inmates. Four other FCI Dublin employees, including its warden and a chaplain, have been convicted.
In March, Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced to nearly six years behind bars for sexually abusing three female inmates under his supervision, when he was associate warden and warden from 2018 to 2021.
“Our investigation of sexual abuse at FCI Dublin remains ongoing, and we will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of BOP employees,” said U.S. Inspector General Michael Horowitz.