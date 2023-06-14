Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN — A federal jury last week convicted a former correctional officer of sexually abusing two women inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) over the course of a year.

John Russell Bellhouse, 40, of Pleasanton faces up to 36 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentences him on Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, prosecutors said.