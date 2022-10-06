DUBLIN — Plans for the SCS Dublin project continued at the Sep. 27 planning commission meeting. Developer Mission Valley Properties (MVP) introduced the possibility of less housing and a golf complex ahead of a commission vote later this month.
The project seeks to implement a preferred vision approved by the city council in February that includes a mix of entry-level, affordable and family housing, along with shops, restaurants and open green space. At the heart of the 76-acre project lies an integrated town square concept, with sweeping views of Mt. Diablo and a variety of recreational activities.
“(The project’s) first phase, I think, was that preferred vision and trying to arrive at kind of a direction, and some attempt to arrive at consensus as much as possible,” said Kevin Fryer, MVP vice president. “And the second step in that process starts tonight, which is looking to align the general plan and zoning with that preferred vision.”
Fryer presented a plan that proposed [?] 50 fewer market-rate housing units than the adopted plan, replacing a set of townhouses on the southwest corner of Brannigan Street and Dublin Boulevard with a hotel. The new plan would include a total of 520 to 600 units instead of the previous 570 to 650 units.
A possible 80,000 square-foot Topgolf location — a high-tech golf game paired with food, drinks and music — also made its first SCS appearance in Fryer’s latest plan, positioned at the southern end of the property, adjacent to the I-580.
Residents hesitated to welcome such a business at the neighborhood’s entrance.
“There’s a golf range just on the next exit on El Charro,” said Shirley Lewandowski. “And it’s not a very attractive looking driving range.”
Although the driving range would use astroturf [AstroTurf?], Commissioner Stephen Wright shared at the meeting community water usage concerns about the SCS project in general, and asked staff to prepare more water usage details ahead of the next SCS meeting.
“I’d like to try to do a better job of explaining to (the community), if I can, why their grass is dead and we’re getting ready to do this massive project,” he said.
Additionally, Fryer suggested the plan would reduce the number of shophouses — residential units above street-level retail spaces — in response to recent fears that the retail spaces would not be fully utilized.
“Most of the time you’ve seen residential over retail, it’s been rental,” he said. “When the preferred plan was adopted with the shophouses, that concept is single ownership,” and the city has little control over whether the retail space gets used for commercial activities or not.
The planning commission will vote on the project’s land use and zoning at their Oct. 25 meeting. That same evening, the commission will decide on the city’s responses to the state’s comments on the Dublin Draft Housing Element.
Kristie Wheeler, assistant community development director, explained that while the city must prepare the Housing Element for certification by the end of January, the SCS approval brings with it its own deadlines as well.
“The effort is to try to get the project to the city council so that the city council that was so involved in both the community outreach process and the preferred plan is in place,” said Wheeler.