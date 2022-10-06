LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

DUBLIN — Plans for the SCS Dublin project continued at the Sep. 27 planning commission meeting. Developer Mission Valley Properties (MVP) introduced the possibility of less housing and a golf complex ahead of a commission vote later this month.

The project seeks to implement a preferred vision approved by the city council in February that includes a mix of entry-level, affordable and family housing, along with shops, restaurants and open green space. At the heart of the 76-acre project lies an integrated town square concept, with sweeping views of Mt. Diablo and a variety of recreational activities.