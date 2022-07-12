The period for potential Dublin City Council and Mayoral candidates to pull papers for nomination in the November 8 General Election opens on Monday, July 18, and runs through Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 5p.m. If an incumbent for either of these offices does not file during this period, the nomination period extends to Aug. 17, 2022.
The City Clerk’s Office will be taking in-person appointments during this period, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with the last appointment starting at 4:30 p.m.), to process nomination papers for those seeking elective office. An appointment is required, and 24-hour notice is preferred.
The Mayoral position is a two-year term, while the two open city councilmember positions are four-year terms.
Call the Dublin City Clerk’s Office at 925- 833-6644 or email city.clerk@dublin.ca.gov to make an appointment. More information is available at dublin.ca.gov/elections, or by contacting City Clerk Marsha Moore at 925-833-6644 or marsha.moore@dublin.ca.gov.