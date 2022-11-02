DUBLIN — The Downtown Preferred Vision recently returned to the city council with a plan that includes a civic park plaza – the “heart of the project,” according to the principal of architecture of the firm engaged by the city.
The return ends an eight-month pause since its previous update.
“Part of the reason it’s taken us this long is that we’ve really had to dig in,” said Josh Brodsky, vice president of American Realty Advisors, which owns the Dublin Place shopping center. “We spent a lot of time and resources so we could really study the Downtown Specific Plan and come up with a plan that honors those core tenets and principles.”
The vision, first approved in November 2019, reimagines Dublin Place progressing through four development phases between now and 2065. While the first phase, slated for completion in 2025, includes initial retail development at the area’s southwest corner, the city plans to build out the core downtown area between 2026 and 2035.
“The public town square — this one-acre civic park plaza — this really is the heart of the project,” said Ben Tranel, principal of architecture firm Gensler, which was hired to assist with site master planning. “It’s what is going to create a place for the heart of the downtown of Dublin, where people will remember the experiences they have here and want to come back again and again. It’s a destination.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez also expressed excitement at creating a destination for the city.
“I want this development to be something different, where people want to come visit, (where) the residents want to spend their time here,” she said.
Tranel described the need for a critical mass of retail, food and beverage, and event space for the town square to work.
Hernandez also voiced the need for housing.
“I think we all are aware that you need residential in order for you to sustain the commercial and the retail on the bottom,” she said.
The shopping center currently hosts stores such as a 99 Ranch Market, Target and Hobby Lobby between Regional Street and Amador Plaza Road, along Dublin Boulevard. Although too early in the planning process for unit counts, the town square will allow for several large residential buildings. The plan also includes a senior center and life science campus, alongside dining and shopping uses.
“The building code requirements are slightly more stringent for life science, as opposed to standard office, so when we say life science, we’re giving ourselves room to go either direction,” said Tranel.
In the coming months, the American Realty Advisors team and city staff expect to ask the city council for changes to the Downtown Specific Plan around maximum building height, life science land use, and street frontage percentage.
“You can tell when a vision plan is a good one when it survives a pandemic and you come out on the other side and you look at it and you say, ‘Yes, those are still the right things to do,’” said Tranel.