The Dublin High School girls’ soccer team tied Foothill High School on Feb. 2. The Gaels now have a record of 4-6-6 while the Falcons have a record of 5-5-3.
The Falcons were able to get on the board first with a goal in the first half. Sophomore Gianna Guerrero kicked in a shot to put the Falcons up 1-0.
The Gaels would respond with a goal of their own and both teams went into halftime tied up.
Both teams had opportunities in the second half, but solid defense on both sides prevented each team from scoring.
Foothill goalkeepers senior Katelyn Guerra and junior Jillian Barth combined for seven saves in the game.
The Gaels had three corner kicks while the Falcons had one.
Dublin will play their final regular season game against Dougherty Valley High School on Feb. 9 on the road.
Foothill will face Amador Valley in their final regular season game at home on Feb. 9.