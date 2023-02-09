Soccer Cleats Soccerball Field Pitch Alex Unsplash.jpg

The Dublin High School girls’ soccer team tied Foothill High School on Feb. 2. The Gaels now have a record of 4-6-6 while the Falcons have a record of 5-5-3.

The Falcons were able to get on the board first with a goal in the first half. Sophomore Gianna Guerrero kicked in a shot to put the Falcons up 1-0.