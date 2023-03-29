Alameda County – The former warden at Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin (FCI Dublin) was sentenced March 22 to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates under his supervision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced learned his fate during an emotional hearing in U.S. District Court in Oakland, where victims and the judge castigated him for his behavior, the Associated Press reported.
“I sentence hundreds of people. I expect, and they should be able to expect, that when they go into federal custody, they won’t be abused,” Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said. “And you abused them. And there was no one watching you – you were the warden, and you were the associate warden.”
Jurors convicted Garcia on Dec. 8 of seven counts of sexually abusive conduct against the inmates, and one count of lying to government agents.
The charges against Garcia for actions that occurred while he served as the prison’s associate warden and after he was promoted to warden brought national attention to the facility. In the last few years, two corrections officers and a chaplain have faced charges for sexually abusing female inmates.
The environment at FCI Dublin, a low-security institution with 635 women inmates, drew attention from Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell and other members of Congress, who made visits to address the series of episodes. One of 130 institutions in the Federal Bureau of Prison system, FCI Dublin found itself the focus of the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Committee on Investigations, which revealed during hearings in December that the sexual abuse of female inmates was rampant in federal prisons nationwide and that the system’s officials ignored complaints. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal was forced to resign in January 2022, and Colette Peters replaced him in March that year. Thahesha Jusino became the new warden at FCI Dublin.
Garcia, whose job included enforcing laws to eliminate prison rape, was charged in 2021 with abusing the women from December 2019 to July 2021.
Two of the victims spoke during his sentencing, describing nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder. One, according to KTVU, said Garcia made her life a living hell.
“You are a predator and a pervert,” the woman said. “But you have no more power over me.”
Given the chance to speak, Garcia apologized, the Associated Press reported.
“Your honor, I stand before you today as a broken man,” Garcia said. “I could not be more ashamed. I can’t be more sorry.”
As she sentenced Garcia to 70 months in prison, the judge noted that Garcia had denied the charges during his trial. His defense attorney had attacked the women as liars during the case.
“I knew the women weren’t lying,” Gonzalez Rogers said, according to AP.
Prosecutors asked Gonzalez Rogers to sentence Garcia to 15 years behind bars, but Garcia’s attorney countered with a two-year request because Garcia would likely spend his term in solitary confinement for his protection. Garcia’s family members requested he be sent home, KTVU said.
Following the sentencing, top federal officials issued strong statements chastising Garcia and using him as an example for others.
“The evidence in this case paints a disturbing picture of a former warden who abused the trust placed in him, as well as authority granted to him, all while thinking he could get away with his crimes by lying to investigators and intimidating his victims,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey for the Northern District of California.
U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Garcia used his position to create a “heinous culture that failed to protect female inmates from widespread sexual abuse and violence at the hands of other FCI Dublin employees.”
FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said Garcia assaulted the inmates in his care, tried to intimidate them into silence and lied to investigators.
Following redistricting, FCI Dublin now is within U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier’s 10th Congressional district, which includes Dublin.
“While the sentencing of former warden Ray Garcia is an important milestone, I remain deeply concerned about the conditions at FCI Dublin and the widespread violation of inmates and will continue my efforts to conduct federal oversight to ensure basic humanity is upheld there and across our entire prison system,” DeSaulnier said.
Besides sending Garcia to prison, Gonzalez Rogers ordered Garcia to pay $15,000 and to serve 15 years’ supervised release once he is freed. Garcia, who is not in custody, was ordered to surrender on or before May 19 to begin serving his term.
In the other FCI Dublin cases, former corrections officer Ross Klinger of Riverside, who pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexually abusing inmates, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced. Former chaplain James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty last year to five counts of sexually abusing a woman seeking his spiritual guidance and was sentenced to seven years. Former corrections officer John Russell Bellhouse of Pleasanton is awaiting trial in May.