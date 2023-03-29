LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – The former warden at Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin (FCI Dublin) was sentenced March 22 to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates under his supervision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced learned his fate during an emotional hearing in U.S. District Court in Oakland, where victims and the judge castigated him for his behavior, the Associated Press reported.